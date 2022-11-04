Laura Whitmore has revealed she has landed a new job hosting an Amazon Prime Video dating show called Date Night. The announcement comes after the Dublin-born presenter quit ITV’s hit show Love Island back in August.

The new series, which is set to be fully narrated by Whitmore, will follow singletons as they continue their search for love via an app on their mobile phone. A premise similar to popular dating apps such as Tinder, Hinge and Bumble.

Titled Date Night, the major twist to the new Amazon Prime Video show is that the looking-for-lovers will receive regular advice from friends and family. The aim is for each single person to meet their goal of finding ‘The One’.

Explaining the concept of Date Night, its producer Richard Bond issued a statement which says: “Date Night is an innovative new format that will resonate with the millions of people who have been swiping left and right in the hope of finding love over the past decade. We have an absolutely brilliant group of people looking for love and we’re crossing our fingers that Cupid’s arrow hits the target for some of our contributors.”

Further details regarding the new show, such as its release date and line-up, have not been revealed as of yet, however, it has been confirmed it will stream on Amazon Prime Video. Whitmore signed up for the show shortly after ending her three-series stint as the presenter of ITV dating programme Love Island. The 37-year-old replaced the show’s previous host Caroline Flack in 2020, who died at the age of 40.

Explaining her departure from the ITV2 series, Whitmore said: “I had to think about it for my own mental-health side, because I love the show, but it comes with a lot of s**t. It’s a bit exhausting and it’s tough. There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed due to the format, including flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects."

The Irish host was later replaced by DJ and radio presenter Maya Jama. Love Island returns for its second-ever winter season when it begins filming in South Africa in early 2023.

Date night is only accessible for Amazon Prime subscribers. If you do not have a membership, you can sign up through the Amazon Prime Video website .

