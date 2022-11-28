Lancashire's locals lucky numbers - with 7 being the most popular

Researchers who polled 2,565 adults – including those residing in the county – found seven is the go-to digit for good fortune among locals.

With five, eight, and nine coming second, third, and fourth respectively in the study.

The study carried out on behalf of 888 casino UK determined 50 per cent of Lancashire locals have a figure they turn to for luck.

A host of factors determine how those polled decided on lucky numbers – including their own birthdate or birth month (33 per cent) and their children’s birthdate or birth month (15 per cent).

However, 36 per cent simply felt drawn to their lucky digit.

Lancashire residents use their favoured number in various scenarios like when picking lottery numbers (64 per cent) and when coming-up with passwords (27 per cent).

While 25 per cent turn to their lucky number when they need to make decision - such as menu choices - and don’t know what to choose.

Of everyone from Lancashire polled, 65 per cent think their lucky digit has brought them good fortune.

Carried out through OnePoll the study also found just 15 per cent have what they consider to be an unlucky number.

And the most ‘popular’ unlucky number locally is 13.

Lancashire's lucky numbers

7 5 8 9 13 16 3 4 1 2

