Lancashire Drink Drive Warning This Christmas

Drivers in Lancashire are being warned they are nearly three times as likely to be breath tested this December than in other months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Freedom of Information request by personal breathalyser firm AlcoSense shows that in December last year, Lancashire Police stopped 1,320 motorists suspected of drink driving.

Most Popular

That compares with 476 breath tests in an average month.

The number of Lancashire motorists tested last December found to be over the limit was 73, a failure rate of over one in twenty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drink drive warning this Christmas

“Christmas parties and other festive celebrations mean Police always ramp up roadside breath testing in December,” comments Hunter Abbott, MD of AlcoSense Laboratories.

“At the current drink-drive limit in England and Wales, you are 13 times more likely to be involved in a fatal crash than when sober.

“If you drink four pints of medium-strong beer or four large glasses of wine, it can take as long as 14 hours for the alcohol to clear your system.

“If you’ve been drinking in the evening, don’t drive. If you’re driving the next day, test yourself with a personal breathalyser to make sure you’re clear of alcohol from the night before. One in five drink drive convictions are in the morning”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Police carried out 6,553 roadside breath tests throughout 2023, of which 840 were either positive or refused. That means nearly 13% of motorists failed the test overall.

Nationally, there were 300 deaths on Britain’s roads where a motorist was over the drink drive limit – an alarming increase of 15% over the previous year and the highest since 2009. Drunk drivers account for 17% of all road deaths.

The Department for Transport estimate that the total number of people injured in drink drive accidents was 6,800 – also up slightly.