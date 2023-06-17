Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with her first baby with Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker. The 44-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star broke the news to her husband by holding a sign that says ‘Travis, I’m Pregnant’ as he performed on stage at his concert with the band in Los Angeles.

She later confirmed the news on her Instagram story by sharing a video of the surprise reveal. In other videos that made their rounds on social media, Travis can be seen jumping down off the stage and making his way through the crowd to hug his wife and give her a kiss.

The couple, who tied the knot in Italy last year, made no secret of their plans to have a baby. Kourtney even spoke publicly about her IVF journey, which she shared with her fans before revealing she was stopping fertility treatment due to her health, including struggling with depression among other symptoms.

Kourtney and Travis’ IVF journey began after the 44-year-old froze her eggs before they began dating in 2020. She did, however, explain that the majority of her eggs "didn’t survive the thaw" and that "none of them made it to an embryo."

Kourtney added: “The freezing of the eggs isn’t guaranteed. I think that that’s a misunderstanding. People do it thinking that it’s like a safety net and it’s not. We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that’s a baby, then I believe that it will happen."

Kourtney also shared that the process had been physically and mentally difficult and "took a toll" on the Poosh founder, and the medications she took reportedly put her into "early menopause."

“It took a toll on me physically. My health is still impacted because it’s hormones and also mentally, it definitely took a toll,” she explained. “I think being happy is most important and being a good parent to my kids. We are just embracing whatever is meant to be will be.”

How many kids does Kourtney Kardashian have?

Kourtney shares three children - Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, eight - with former boyfriend and KUWTK co-star Scott Disick, while Tavis has two children, Landon, 29, and Alabama, 17 with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.