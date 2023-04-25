The timings for the King’s coronation have been revealed, confirming when King Charles will be crowned. The coronation will take place on May 6 but exact timings of what will take place and when have not been disclosed until now .

Hundreds of thousands of people will flock to the streets of London to watch the historic event. The 2023 coronation will mark the first of its kind in 70 years.

Outside of London, a host of street parties and events will take place up and down the country. Whether you want to watch the coronation on your TV at home or in a bigger setting, both options are available as sites across the country will broadcast the ceremony on the big screen.

Coronation 2023 - how is the King coronated

While many people will be looking forward to the coronation, there might be some who are wondering what exactly happens at a coronation. Charles will be anointed with holy oil and will be given the orb, ring and sceptre before being crowned and blessed.

Charles will take an oath to "maintain and preserve inviolably the settlement of the Church of England, and the doctrine worship, discipline, and government thereof, as the law established in England".

After this, Charles and Camilla will be taken to Westminster Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach and will return through the same route. The procession will stretch 1.3miles – a quarter of the length the late Queen’s journey was for her ceremony.

The Queen’s journey was five miles long and went through Piccadilly, Oxford Street and Regent Street.

The newly-crowned monarch will then appear on Buckingham Palace’s balcony with other working royals. This will include the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children.

What time does the 2023 coronation start?

