A national ballot is now open for members of the public to get tickets to King Charles III’s Coronation Concert. The televised music event will be held on May 7 to celebrate His Majesty’s crowning ceremony.

Taking place in the grounds of Windsor Castle, the Coronation Concert will bring musical icons and contemporary stars together in celebration of this historic occasion. A public audience, including volunteers from The King and The Queen Consort’s many charity affiliations, will see a world-class orchestra play interpretations of musical favourites fronted by fantastic entertainers, alongside performers from the world of dance and the arts.

The performances will be supported by staging and effects located on Windsor Castle’s East Lawn and will also feature a selection of spoken word sequences delivered by stars of stage and screen. Further announcements confirming presenters and line-up will be made in due course.

Charlotte Moore, BBC Chief Content Officer, says: “The coronation concert on the BBC will bring the nation together to mark this momentous occasion and we are thrilled to be able to offer the public the opportunity to be part of the event at Windsor Castle through a national ballot, as well as providing audiences with exclusive coverage across TV and radio.”

The national ballot for the Coronation Concert went live at 7am on February 10. It will remain open until 11.59pm on February 28.

Members of the public are able to apply for the ballot by visiting the BBC website .The 10,000 tickets will be allocated based on the geographical spread of the UK population and not on a first-come first-served basis.

