Kayaker spots large shark fin circling around him off UK coast

“The shark was around the length of my kayak, about four metres, and very curious.”

Sophie Wills
By Sophie Wills
Published 6th Sep 2023, 20:39 BST- 2 min read
A kayaker was stunned after spotting a large shark fin circling around him off the UK coast. Ally Connell was only a mile from shore on a fishing trip in Dunbar, Scotland when he saw the massive fish poking out of the water.

Ally, who is from the area, recognised it as a 13ft basking shark and captured the unique experience on camera. The 38-year-old said: “I went out fishing with a friend on our kayaks.

“We are both local to Dunbar and so we go out from the east beach. Around a mile and a half from the east beach shore, I noticed a big fin beside my friend’s kayak. It then started to circle my kayak.

“I knew it was a basking shark – I thought it was amazing, but I only managed to get a few snaps. It was around the length of my kayak, about four metres, and very curious. It’s the first basking shark I’ve seen in the four years I’ve been fishing there.”

    Ally Connell, 38, was only a mile from shore on a fishing trip when he saw a massive shark fin poking out of the water.
    Ally Connell, 38, was only a mile from shore on a fishing trip when he saw a massive shark fin poking out of the water.

    Basking sharks are the second largest species of shark in the world, growing as large as 26-ft in some cases. Despite their intimidating exterior, they are one of only three shark species that consumes only plankton – meaning they pose no real risk to humans.

    While this is the first basking shark seen by Ally, it will hopefully be the first of many – and he's eager to get back out there to see more.
    While this is the first basking shark seen by Ally, it will hopefully be the first of many – and he’s eager to get back out there to see more.

    These sharks are often found around the coasts of Scotland and Ireland, and are classified as endangered in the North Atlantic sea, according to charity The Wildlife Trusts. While this is the first basking shark seen by Ally, it will hopefully be the first of many – and he’s eager to get back out there to see more.

    He added: “It was an amazing experience - and I have to say, being out on the North Sea in a kayak is good for the soul!”

