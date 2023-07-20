Just Stop Oil protesters were surrounded by counter-protestors as they were setting off on another slow march in south London on Thursday morning (July 20). The new group, wearing similar bright orange t-shirts, called themselves ‘Just Stop Pi**ing Everyone Off’.

The counter-protesters formed a human chain around the climate activists, who were sitting on the pavement ahead of a demonstration in Elephant & Castle. In a statement, Just Stop Oil said a group of their supporters “were met with a counter-protest while preparing to slow march.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added: “But after explaining their reasoning for demanding an end to new oil and gas, the counter-protesters dispersed.” The march then proceeded on the road.

The video, which was uploaded on its Twitter account, has received mixed reactions from people, with some applauding the way the activists handled the situation. One said: “I’m always struck by how civil JSO demonstrators are. Nobody shouting, everyone is calm and rational.”

Most Popular

Another said: “This is what we need, counter protesters starting a conversation and asking and listening! Thank you so much for your initiatives, courage and visibility.” However, many cast doubts on the counter protesters, questioning if they were members of the Just Stop Oil.

One said: “Just Stop Oil stage a publicity stunt by getting their own people to play the part of ‘counter protestors’ won over by the argument, all conveniently caught on film. Absolutely laughable.” Another commented: “Counter protesters with the same fashion sense? Get real.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes as public anger at the movement, which has threatened to "paralyse London" with slow-marching columns to pressure the government into cancelling new domestic oil and gas licences, begins to boil over into violence.

On Wednesday (July 19), 21-year-old climate activist Daniel Knorr, was punched to the ground by an enraged motorist who claimed that one of the slow protests was to blame for him crashing his car, with his pregnant partner inside.

Just Stop Oil protesters were met with a counter protest called ‘Just Stop Pi*sing Everyone Off.”

Another motorist protested the JSO activists who were slowing traffic in Westminster earlier this week. They pushed him off the street, and he was seen pulling one of them by his high-visibility jacket.