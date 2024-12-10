Jack Whitehead joins Origin Soil Nutrition

Origin Soil Nutrition has appointed Jack Whitehead to its nutrition sales and support team covering the northwest coast of the country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack joins Origin from a practical background following six years selling machinery for a well-known dealership. He grew up on a small family livestock farm in Wilsden, West Yorkshire, and plans to use his new role to make land more efficient through tailored prescription nutrition applications.

Most Popular

“The hands-on technical side of the role with Origin was really appealing, as was supporting farmers to become more efficient with their fertiliser applications. I want to work with farmers to ensure they are getting the greatest return on their investment in crop nutrition, as the most expensive fertiliser is the wrong fertiliser.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack’s area encompasses land on the west coast of the UK, from the A66 south to the M62, which includes a variety of grassland, arable and vegetable growers. He is a FACTS trainee and says strong, long-term relationships are an essential ingredient for success.

Jack joins Origin’s nutrition sales and support team covering the northwest

“The opportunity to build connections with farmers and growers, becoming a trusted and reliable advisor providing innovative nutrition options for their businesses, is a large part of why I joined.”

Jack began his new role in mid-November.