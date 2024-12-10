Jack Whitehead joins Origin Soil Nutrition

By Sarah Allin
Contributor
Published 10th Dec 2024, 11:41 BST
Updated 10th Dec 2024, 15:08 BST
Origin Soil Nutrition has appointed Jack Whitehead to its nutrition sales and support team covering the northwest coast of the country.

Jack joins Origin from a practical background following six years selling machinery for a well-known dealership. He grew up on a small family livestock farm in Wilsden, West Yorkshire, and plans to use his new role to make land more efficient through tailored prescription nutrition applications.

    “The hands-on technical side of the role with Origin was really appealing, as was supporting farmers to become more efficient with their fertiliser applications. I want to work with farmers to ensure they are getting the greatest return on their investment in crop nutrition, as the most expensive fertiliser is the wrong fertiliser.”

    Jack’s area encompasses land on the west coast of the UK, from the A66 south to the M62, which includes a variety of grassland, arable and vegetable growers. He is a FACTS trainee and says strong, long-term relationships are an essential ingredient for success.

    Jack joins Origin’s nutrition sales and support team covering the northwestplaceholder image
    “The opportunity to build connections with farmers and growers, becoming a trusted and reliable advisor providing innovative nutrition options for their businesses, is a large part of why I joined.”

    Jack began his new role in mid-November.

