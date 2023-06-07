Organisers have confirmed that a man has died competing in the Isle of Man TT Races. 46-year-old Raul Torras Martinez was killed in a crash during the first Supertwin Race of the year.

A statement from the organisers said: "Raul was an experienced TT competitor who made his debut in 2017, with a best result of 15th in last year’s Supertwin Race.

"He recorded his fastest ever lap of the TT Mountain Course earlier today in the Superstock Race, with a lap at an average speed of 125.470mph whilst securing a 20th-place finish. Raul was the fastest Spaniard ever to have lapped the TT course."

The accident happened at the alpine between the 16th and 17th mile on the final of a three lap race. Martinez took part in 21 TT races, collecting a total of 18 Bronze Replica trophies during his competitive career.

Organisers described the 46-year-old as an "incredibly popular member of the paddock family" and passed on their "deepest sympathy" to his family, friends and loved ones. They added: “Racing was Raul’s life and the loss of such a passionate and spirited gentleman will be felt deeply by the entire TT community.”

Just last year, a father and son also died during the competition.Driver Roger Stockton, 56, and 21-year-old passenger Bradley, from Crewe both died after an incident at Ago’s Leap during the final lap of the sidecar race.

In May, Gary Thompson, head of the TT told Sky News that drivers have to ‘accept the risks’ but insisted the event was ‘doing more than ever to improve safety.’

Spanish rider Raul Torras Martinez competes during the 54th Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix