I’m A Celeb start date confirmed: When latest series will be on ITV

ITV has confirmed the official start date for I’m a Celeb and there’s not long to wait. As the show starts to roll-out its star-studded line-up, ITV has confirmed that I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! will be arriving on screens a little earlier than usual.

The series is looking to avoid a clash with the QATAR 2022 World Cup, which gets underway on Sunday November 20. Legendary duo Ant & Dec will host the latest series as usual as it makes its return to Australia, following its COVID-related switch to Wales in 2020.

Culture Club singer Boy George and popular comedian Seann Walsh have all been heavily rumoured to be joining the jungle crew. Former lioness Jill Scott and Radio X DJ Chris Moyles have already been spotted in Brisbane, preparing for life in the Australian jungle.

When asked about entering the show, Chris Moyles said: “I have absolutely no idea what my family and friends would think of me doing a show like I’m a Celebrity. I have never asked them. But I think they would be much more nervous about me doing Antiques Roadshow.”

When will ITV’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! return to TV?