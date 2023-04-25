News you can trust since 1886
Ikea bank holiday opening times: Full list of bank holiday opening times for Ikea stores

Ikea shoppers hoping to head to the furniture store over the bank holiday weekend should be aware of changes in opening times.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 25th Apr 2023, 13:21 BST- 1 min read

Ikea has over 20 stores across the UK, with opening times varying across the country. However, Ikea stores will have different opening hours over the early May bank holiday Monday on May 1.

Opening times over the bank holiday weekend vary depending on location, but all Ikea stores will be open over the bank holiday weekend, April 29 and 30 and bank holiday Monday, May 1. The furniture giant has stores in a number of locations across the UK, including Bristol, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Gateshead, Manchester, Leeds and Southampton.

You can check the opening times of your local Ikea store by using the Ikea store locator on its website.

Ikea holiday opening times

    All Ikea stores will operate their normal opening times on the weeknd of the bank holiday, April 29 and 30.

    IKEA is looking to recruit 100 Customer Support staff in Peterborough.
    On bank holiday Monday, May 1, all Ikeastores will be open but on slightly reduced or altered hours, varying on location. To check the opening hours of your local Ikea store, use their website’s store locator.

