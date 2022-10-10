ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022: when does the tournament start, which teams are there - and how to watch
The location of the tournament means some early alarm clocks will need to be set for people hoping to watch the action from the UK
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 gets underway this month, with the best white ball sides set to battle it out for the coveted trophy.
The tournament takes place in Australia across a month-long schedule, with England getting their campaign underway against Afghanistan on October 22.
A range of the best names in the game will play at some of the most iconic stadiums on the planet in a tournament which is set to be action packed from the very first ball.
Here is how you can follow the action in Australia and which teams are set to take part in the tournament.
When is the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup
The World Cup gets underway on October 16 as Sri Lanka play Namibia at Kardinia Park in Geelong.
The final is set to take place at the MCG in Melbourne on Sunday November 13.
Which teams are at the 2022 World Cup?
In total 16 teams will take part in the tournament, which takes place in two sections.
- Afghanistan
- Australia
- Bangladesh
- England
- India
- Ireland
- Namibia
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Pakistan
- Scotland
- South Africa
- Sri Lanka
- United Arab Emirates
- West Indies
- Zimbabwe
Eight teams are split into two groups, group A and B, and the top two sides in each of these groups go through to the main group section of the tournament.
Group A: Namibia, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates
Group B: Ireland, Scotland, West Indies, Zimbabwe
The next stage of the tournament will see two groups of six made up from the four teams who came from the first stage
These groups will be formed like this:
Group 1: Afghanistan, Australia, England, New Zealand, Group A winner, Group B runner up
Group 2: Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Group B winner, Group A runner up
How to watch the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022
Every match of the tournament will be shown live and in full on Sky Sports dedicated cricket channel Sky Sports Cricket
Current Sky customers can sign up to Sky Sports Cricket for an extra £14 a month, whilst new customers can purchase Sky TV and Sky Sports for £46 a month for 18 months.
