Here's 5 indoor grill tips from BBQ expert

There are many indoor grilling tips for that great taste

Time to get grilling

It’s getting into the summer months, the weather is warming up and thoughts are turning towards outdoor dining.

But what if the weather is dreary outside, what do you do?

May is National BBQ Month and sometimes taking the BBQ indoors could be a good idea for Brits.Former chef/BBQ expert and founder of the BBQ Gifting company, Ross and Ross Gifts, Ross Bearman, has rounded up how to nail that indoor BBQ.

Here’s five indoor grilling tips courtesy of BBQ expert:

Cast iron is king

Cast iron is king when it comes to grilling (photo: Molly Gardner)

If you think indoor grilling means you need to stock up on all the gadgets – I can safely say there’s no need. Your trusty cast iron pan is perfect for searing any meats and vegetables.

Be generous with the oil

When grilling be generous with the oil (photo: Molly Gardner)

It’s super important to oil both sides of whatever you’re grilling, whether that be meat, vegetables or even any loose herbs you may use for marinating. Rapeseed oil is a great one for grilling as it can withstand high temperatures.

Crack open the windows, it’s about to get smoky

Make sure you crack open a window to get rid of any smoke (photo: Molly Gardner)

As you’ll need to get your grill pan up to a certain heat, you’re going to be creating a fair amount of smoke. Make sure you crack open the windows and have your extractor fan on high so you don’t end up setting the alarm off.

Get those salts and rubs at the ready

Get the salts and rubs at the ready for grilling (photo: Molly Gardner)

I’d recommend steering clear of sauce marinades when taking the BBQ indoors, as the sugar content tends to create a fair amount of smoke. Instead, look for BBQ rubs, jams and salts to use for marinating your BBQ food of choice.

Using a rub means it will stick to the surface of what you’re grilling much better than a marinade would.

These cuts of meat are best for the BBQ

Get cuts of meat with a good marbling of fat for grilling (photo: Molly Gardner)

When it comes to suitability for the grill, the most expensive cuts are not necessarily the best. Leaner cuts can become tough and leathery whereas cuts with a good marbling of fat will remain mouthwateringly tender as it cooks.

What is marbling?