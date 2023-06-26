News you can trust since 1886
Glastonbury 2023: revellers stuck for ‘hours’ in car park chaos & complain of ‘dangerous’ traffic management

Festival-goers have said they’ve been ‘stuck for hours’ trying to leave the Glastonbury site

Chelsie Sewell
By Chelsie Sewell
Published 26th Jun 2023, 10:22 BST

Glastonbury revellers have been stuck in ‘hours’ of traffic trying to leave the festival site this morning (June 26). The festival kicked off on Wednesday (June 21) with huge names including Elton John, Lana Del Rey and Arctic Monkeys headlining the iconic festival.

However, after spending almost a week in a tent, revellers have said ‘traffic management has ruined a great festival’ and said the ‘chaos’ has been ‘dangerous’ when trying to leave. Glastonbury issued travel advice for exiting the festival which included leaving between 10pm and 7am to avoid queues on Monday morning (June 26).

But people have taken to Twitter to complain about the organisation. One person tweeted at around 3am: “Traffic management ruined a great festival experience. Stuck for hours, no toilets, food or drink available. DANGEROUS!!!!!”

Another said: “Anyone knows what’s going on with Glastonbury car park traffic? Haven’t moved more than 10 meters [sic] in 2 hours. So so so unsafe, absolute s**t show.” While a third added: “Orange car park traffic has not moved for over two hours. Why is there nobody managing this situation? Cars full of exhausted people trapped in queues.”

    Glastonbury said queues are most likely for those leaving between 8am and 5pm and urged people not to drive ‘under the influence.’ TravelSomerset, which has been issuing travel updates, tweeted that it is ‘busy’ but ‘moving ok’.

    We have contacted Glastonbury for a comment.

