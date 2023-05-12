News you can trust since 1886
PlayStation have revealed what games will be coming to their subscription service in May - including the much loved Ratchet and Clank

Rebecca Braybrook
By Rebecca Braybrook
Published 12th May 2023, 09:18 BST- 1 min read

PlayStation have announced the 23 games coming to the PlayStation Plus game catalogue in May 2023. The games will be joining the service on May 16 with no additional charge to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members.

PlayStation owners, Sony, revealed PlayStation Plus Extra members will get an additional 19 games added to the catalogue with Premium members getting a further four in addition to the 19. The PlayStation 5 exclusive Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart leads the announcement, bringing the highly praised game to even more players.

What games are coming to PlayStation Plus

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart | PS5
  • Humanity | PS4, PS5
  • Watch Dogs: Legion | PS4, PS5
  • Dishonored 2 | PS4
  • Dishonored: Death of the Outsider | PS4
  • Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin | PS4
  • Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition | PS4
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration | PS4
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider | PS4
  • Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop | PS4, PS5
  • The Evil Within 2 | PS4
  • Wolfenstein: Youngblood | PS4
  • Thymesia | PS5
  • Rain World | PS4
  • Lake | PS4, PS5
  • Conan Exiles | PS4
  • Rune Factory 4 Special | PS4
  • Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town | PS4
  • Soundfall | PS4, PS5
    What are the additional games for PlayStation Premium

    • Syphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow | PS4, PS5
    • Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light | PS4, PS5
    • Pursuit Force | PS4, PS5
    • Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered | PS4
