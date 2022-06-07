From constabulary to hospitality: New Northallerton Inn opens

Once home to law and order Northallerton’s former police station has opened as the place where customers definitely choose to spend time inside. The Northallerton Inn (pictured below)

It’s been five years since the last case was closed at Northallerton’s Police Station. Now cases of a very different kind are being unpacked, as the doors to The Northallerton Inn have opened following a multi-million pound redevelopment by owners, The Inn Collection Group.

The pub with rooms on Northallerton’s High Street was officially opened by John Proud, retired inspector of Northallerton Police Station, who was in charge there between 1995 and 2003. Onlookers cheered as John cut through a police tape and The Northallerton Inn was opened as North Yorkshire’s newest place to eat, drink, sleep and explore from.

John said: “The transformation is amazing. The décor is very tasteful and I guarantee the bedrooms – in particular, the cell bedrooms - will be far more comfortable than the accommodation we had to offer. One thing that does remain the same is the view from my old office window.

Instead of being behind them, customers can now order their favourite drinks and meals at the bar which is open daily with food served from 7.30am until 9.00pm.

General manager of The Northallerton Inn Jules Gibson said: “I am so proud to see our doors finally open. Seeing people’s reactions when they walked in has been amazing. The inn is everything we planned it to be – a lovely, laid-back place where people can pop in for a drink or good food in a home-from-home environment.

“We have an outstanding team of staff who are as excited as I am to be open for business and being part of the fabric in Northallerton.”