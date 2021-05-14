Friends cast finally announce reunion special and long-awaited release date

(L to R) Actors David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox Arquette, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc (Photo by Robert Mora/Getty Images)

The highly anticipated Friends reunion special will arrive on streaming service HBO Max, it has been confirmed.

A teaser video shared on social media showed the six original cast members – Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer – walking arm-in-arm across a studio lot.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The video was accompanied by a down-tempo version of the US sitcom’s theme, I’ll Be There for You by The Rembrandts.

Playing on the episode title format throughout the 10 series, a caption described the special as “The One Where We Get to See Our Favorites Back Together Again”.

The reunion special is set to air on May 27 - with the cast members announcing the news on social media.

How the TV show's stars reacted to the news

Cox, who played Monica Geller, wrote on Instagram: “This kind of thing doesn’t happen every year, or even every 10, or 15 years. I feel so blessed to have had a chance to reunite with my Friends… and it was better than ever.”

“Finally! Had a blast with the cast and a solid nap with LeBlanc,” said Schwimmer, who played palaeontologist Ross Geller.

Aniston, best known as Rachel Green, said: “It’s official! The #FriendsReunion premieres May 27th on @HBOMax — could we BE any more excited?!”

“So great to see you everyone,” wrote LeBlanc, who played hapless actor Joey Tribbiani.