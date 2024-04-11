Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Foreign Office has added eight countries to its “do not travel” warning list. The government urges UK holidaymakers not to travel to the eight new countries added to the list as they have been declared “too dangerous”. The Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) issues advice to holidaymakers and regularly updates its travel advisories based on how dangerous countries are perceived to be and what particularly to look out for when visiting them. In total, 66 countries - or parts of countries - have been declared "too dangerous" for British tourists by the FCDO.

Eight nations have been added to the list by FCDO, these are Russia, Ukraine, Iran, Sudan, Lebanon, Israel, Belarus and the Palestinian territories. These nations are categorised as either on the 'red list' or 'black list' by experts in the UK Foreign Office. The FCDO does not ban UK citizens from travelling to these countries but it says they may find themselves without any government support if something were to go wrong. The advice given for each country is slightly different but the same warning is given that help may not be offered to those who travel.

The Foreign Office has added eight new countries to its “do not travel” warning list for being “too dangerous”. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

The Belarus warning from the FCDO reads: "Russian military operations are taking place in Belarus. There is some risk that direct conflict linked to the war in Ukraine may spread to Belarus. If conflict starts, FCDO’s ability to offer consular assistance will be severely limited. Routes out of the country are limited, particularly by air."

Currently the Foreign Office is sternly advising against travel, or all but essential travel, to 24 destinations on the 'black list'. These destinations are: Afghanistan, Belarus, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Chad, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Lebanon, Libya, Mali, Niger, North Korea, Palestinian territories, Russia, Somalia, Somaliland, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Ukraine, Venezuela, and Yemen.

The Foreign Office also advises against travel, or all but essential travel to 42 'red list' nations. This list focuses more on specific regions or territories instead of the country as a whole. The destinations are Algeria, Angola, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Benin, Burundi, Cameroon, Colombia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Ecuador, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Georgia, India, Indonesia, Ivory Coast, Jordan, Kenya, Kosovo, Laos, Malaysia, Mauritania, Mexico, Moldova, Mozambique, Myanmar (Burma), Nigeria, Pakistan, and Papua New Guinea.