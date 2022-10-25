Ford has announced it is discontinuing the production of the Fiesta, one of its most popular models, within a year. The Ford Fiesta has been in production for 46 years and is the most popular car in the UK, having sold around 4.8 million vehicles since 1976, according to CarInsurance.ae.

The car manufacturer has said that the discontinuation is a "strategic decision to make way for a ‘new’ Ford", according to the Sun. They also added that addings costs and falling sales has contributed to the decision.

A Ford spokesperson said: "We are accelerating our efforts to go all-in on electrification and therefore review our vehicle portfolio in line with our business strategy. We do not comment on speculation and will share more information in the coming months."

According to Government data of registered vehicles, there are 1,521,680 Ford Fiestas registered in the UK, making it the most popular car model in Britain. The Ford Fiesta Zetec is the most popular specification of the model.

A spokesperson for CarInsurance.ae said the data "shows that the Ford Fiesta is the most popular car in the UK. In fact, the Ford Fiesta is so popular that there are more Fiestas on the road in the UK than there are every type of Peugeot.”

The first Fiesta was produced in Dagenham in Essex in 1976, but the later models have been produced in Cologne, Germany instead. There are currently eight models in production, ranging from £18,655 to over £26,000.

