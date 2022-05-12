Five household jobs Brits need most help with

The need for help with household jobs

With sales in household goods stores across the UK hitting over £34.6 billion, and £7.2 billion in decorating and DIY stores, it’s clear that Brits love to keep their homes in great shape. But how many of us feel like we can confidently tackle these tasks ourselves?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New research from comparethemarket.com has revealed that almost 70% of Brits ask for help with tasks around the home from friends and family. This includes chores like cleaning (pictured above)

This is because four in 10 (42%) simply haven’t ever been shown how to do tasks properly and would need someone to show them before attempting themselves.

Almost two-fifths of Brits feel incapable of carrying out household jobs on their ownOutside of lacking in capability and expertise, the research uncovers the additional reasons behind the need to call upon family and friends for a helping hand:

Common reasons for asking for help Percentage of Brits who agree I haven’t ever been shown how to do the task properly/ I need someone else to show me before I attempt it on my own 42% I don't feel capable of doing things around the house on my own 38% I’m worried that I would break something 26% To save money calling a professional / I don’t have time to spare 19%

Over two-fifths (43%) of those aged 18 -24 claim they feel incapable of tackling household tasks on their own, and the second most common reason being that they haven’t ever been shown how to do tasks properly and would need someone else to show them before attempting themselves (42%).

Nearly one in three (29%) Brits call their spouse first when something goes wrongSo, who do we call when there’s a DIY dilemma, a question about cleaning or baffling furniture instructions?

Almost a third (29%) are quick to call their other half first when something goes wrong in the home. Interestingly, only one in six (15%) calls a professional first when something goes wrong.

Parents are the ones usually called on to help with DIY (24%) and plumbing issues (22%). Meanwhile, a fifth (21%) of respondents agreed that friends and neighbours come in handy for rearranging heavy furniture or appliances.

People in Sheffield are most likely to call their mums (25%), whereas it’s dad and their spouses who are on speed dial for those in Birmingham (21%) and Edinburgh (24%). In Belfast, it’s siblings who are most likely to get the call for help (26%).

Brits need the most help with plumbing issues (44%), electrical work (40%), DIY tasks (38%) and painting and decorating (32%)

Household tasks such as plumbing issues (44%) and electrical work (40%) unsurprisingly topped the list of those we need help with the most, whereas DIY tasks (38%) were the third most common tasks we ask for help with followed by painting and decorating (32%).

Commenting on the research, Alex Hasty, director at comparethemarket.com, says: “It’s great to be able to call on our close friends and family to help us with tasks around the home.

If you’re putting up a new shelf or redecorating a room there’s no need to tell your insurer, but it’s best to check if you’re covered for accidental damage under your home insurance, just in case. If you’re planning extensive work to your home, then it’s best to talk to your provider first”.