First News: The biggest football boot in the world

The world's largest football shoe by artist M. Dileef has been put on display at Katara Cultural Village (photo: idhik Keerantakath/ Eyepix Group/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

A giant football boot has been unveiled in Doha, Qatar, in celebration of the World Cup.

The world's largest football shoe by artist M. Dileef has been put on display at Katara Cultural Village (photo: idhik Keerantakath/ Eyepix Group/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

The giant sculpture is 5.18m (17ft) long, 2.13m (7ft) tall and weighs over 500kg. It’s been made with the same materials used to create real football boots and is believed be the largest of its kind anywhere in the world!

Indian artist M Dileef revealed it took him seven months to complete, with the boot now on display at the Katara Cultural Village for thousands of footie fans to see. Dileef said in an interview that he hopes the sculpture will represent India at the World Cup, as the country itself didn’t qualify.

Most Popular

This isn’t Dileef’s first attempt at a Guinness World Record. He’s previously set the records for the world’s largest marker pen, bicycle and screwdriver, to name just a few.

YOUR NEWS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Young people! Send us your news and photos to [email protected] and have your story published on this page and, perhaps, in First News too.

Careers week

Advertisement Hide Ad

By Iriana

Iriana visiting the careers stand

Advertisement Hide Ad

Careers and Ambitions Week was fun and engaging; I feel like I have my whole future sorted out, from start to finish!

Each day, we learnt something new and exciting, from gender stereotypes to how to calculate

tax on a payslip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Careers And Ambitions Week is something that should be repeated in the future for many years to come.

Now that I know about tests like GCSEs and A levels and how to apply to university, I understand how important they are.

I particularly enjoyed the Careers Fair where we got to speak to a range of people with different jobs.

I had the amazing chance to talk to a theatre technician, an artist, a vet, a dog trainer and a dance teacher, and they all opened up my mind to interesting vocabulary and skills that I didn’t even know existed. I now feel more prepared and ready for what is ahead of me and how I can accomplish it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overall, Careers And Ambitions Week has been one of the best theme weeks I have participated in.

DIARY DATES

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Tree Week

November 26 – December 4

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UK’s largest celebration of trees and woods. Thousands of trees are planted to mark the start

of the tree planting season.

MOBO Awards

Advertisement Hide Ad

November 30

A host of musicians will be honoured at the famous award ceremony, which celebrates music of black origin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

WOW!

LEGO has unveiled its tallest ever model set – a 149cm (4.8ft) Eiffel Tower! The new set features a whopping 10,001 pieces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

WEEKLY PUZZLE:

Sudoku puzzle

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week's solution: