First News: Helping children make sense of the world

24 – 30 September 2021

TOILET TRAINING FOR COWS!

IT’S usually human toddlers who have potty-training, but now cows have been given it too!

Scientists have been teaching a herd of cows how to use a special area in their barn to go to the toilet. The method has been called ‘MooLoo’ and it could make farms more environmentally friendly.

Jan Langbein, an animal psychologist at the Research Institute for Farm Animal Biology in Germany, said: “Cattle, like many other animals, are quite clever and they can learn a lot.” Once the cows had done their business, the scientists collected their wee and treated it. This limited the ammonia emissions, which can be harmful to the environment.

Langbein hopes that cows can also be taught to poo in a ‘toilet’, which would further cut down on greenhouse gas emissions and pollution.

YOUR NEWS

ILLUSTRATOR’S ADVICE

Trinity Beesley's Zoom chat with Rob Biddulph

by Trinity Beesley

Having had a weekend of excitement preparing questions to interview an author/illustrator whose work I really like, the day had arrived for me to interview Rob Biddulph!

He explained how there were far fewer distractions in his day, such as the internet and gadgets, so he would spend the summer creating his own comics. He’d invent the characters and draw the whole comic out, then get his dad to photocopy it and he’d pass the comics to his friends to read.

That sounds so much fun!

He advised me always to be ready to receive ideas, as they may strike at any time… in the shower, at the shops, any time or place. He explained how there is no right or wrong when it comes to drawing; it’s subjective, so his advice was to draw a lot and not to become self-conscious about it.

His opinion is that EVERYBODY CAN DRAW!

DIARY DATES

Global climate strike

September 24

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and other activists gather for a protest against climate change in front of the Swedish parliament building in Stockholm (photo: Christine Olsson/ TT News Agency/ AFP via Getty Images)

The Fridays For Future movement started by Greta Thunberg has organised another strike, to pressure governments into solving the climate crisis.

International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste

September 29

Nearly a third of the world’s food is wasted and never gets eaten, so reducing food waste is a way for us all to make a difference.

No Time To Die released

September 30

Even James Bond was stopped by the pandemic but, after several delays, our favourite superspy returns to cinemas at last, with Daniel Craig in the lead role again.

Quick news to read yourself and share with friends

A videogame fan from Japan has collected all 1,244 games for Nintendo’s original handheld. It took Shouta just two years to amass the amazing Game Boy collection.

A man gives explanations in front of a newly discovered work by Vincent van Gogh "Study for "Worn out" from 1882 (photo: Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP via Getty Images)

A newly-discovered drawing by Vincent van Gogh is on display for the first time. Titled Study for Worn Out, the drawing depicts an exhausted old man. The picture was drawn in 1882, early in van Gogh’s career.

Oat milk sales have overtaken almond milk for the first time in the UK (photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Oat milk sales have overtaken almond milk for the first time in the UK. Research from Mintel showed that we spent £146m on oat milk in 2020 compared to £105m on almond milk.

WEEKLY CROSSWORD

Across1 Amaze (8)6 Land next to the sea (5)7 Break into lots of pieces (5)9 Brief note (4)10 ______ card: popularmeans of payment (6)12 Response to a question (6)14 In addition (4)17 _____ Goulding: Englishsinger-songwriter (5)18 Symbols of countries thatare displayed on poles (5)19 The * symbol (8)