French chef and TV host Fred Sirieix is best-known for playing matchmaker to singletons on the Channel 4 show First Dates.

Fred first joined the cast of the show in 2013, starring alongside waitress Cici Coleman and, barman Merlin Griffiths, among others.

The 51-year-old originally from Limoges, France, also hosted BBC’s Million Pound Menu and travelled across the world with renowned chefs Gordon Ramsay and Gino D’Campo as part of their joint ITV series, Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip.

His other TV appearances include 8 out of 10 Cats, Would I Lie to You? and Celebrity Juice as well as appearing on the celebrity edition of Gogglebox alongside his fiancée.

Previously, Fred worked as the general manager at Michelin-starred French restaurant Galvin at Windows located in London.

Who is Fred Sirieix’s partner?

Fred prefers to keep his love life out of the spotlight, although he has made it known to the public he is currently engaged to a Jamaican woman who he refers to as “fruitcake.”

On his Instagram page, he regularly posts snaps of the two enjoying nights out and luxury holidays together.

The pair have been dating since 2018. Opening up about their first meeting, the TV host recalled: "It was so beautiful. When I saw her I fell in love and she smiled because she knew."

Fred and his partner ‘Fruitcake’ on Celebrity Gogglebox

Fred, who has never been married, was once in a serious and long-term relationship with his former partner Alex. The couple shared two children together - daughter Andrea 18 and son Lucien, 13.

Who is Fred’s famous daughter?