Tributes have been paid to a 15-year-old who was killed on Thursday (June 8), when his electric bike crashed into a parked ambulance after being followed by police in Salford, Manchester.

The teenager, who has been named locally as Saul Cookson, was rushed to hospital after the incident but died a short time after. Traffic officers followed him to Fitzwarren Street and Lower Seedley Road at around 2pm.

Bollards prevented the chase but moments later Cookson ran into the vehicle on nearby Langworthy Road. Greater Manchester Police have now passed the incident onto the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), who are leading an investigation.

The boy has not been officially identified as of writing. His sister Taylor-Jade led the tributes on Instagram. She wrote: "Seriously can’t believe I’m typing this right now. I’m lost for words and don’t know what to say.

"Just so crazy how it happened. In one blink he was gone. He was way too young and shouldn’t have gone at 15. He was seriously my best friend and brother in one. Even though he did annoy me we had the best memories and will never be forgotten. I’m so proud to call you MY brother and you will always be in my mind and by my side.

"Such a cruel world and how fast it happened I was literally just talking to my mum and it just happened in one blink after all the good memories and I wish we could’ve made more but all of them are still in my heart. Rest easy Saul."

The boy’s cousin also took to social media, saying: "Everyone who knew Saul knew he was the nicest lad about, had a good heart, polite and have u like no tomorrow. Can’t believe I’m writing this, no other word describes it other than shock. Don’t feel real in the slightest one of the best lads you could meet and I feel lucky to have called u my cousin.

"Had some good times growing up ... can’t believe that’s just it. Shows wat a cruel world we’re living in. Miss u forever my brother. Can’t say goodbye just see you later my mate love you RIP Saul my brother."

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police: "At around 2pm on Thursday, GMP traffic officers began following a boy riding an e-bike along Fitzwarren Street in Salford, onto Lower Seedley Road. Bollards prevented the police vehicle from continuing to follow the e-bike.

"A short time later a road traffic collision occurred between the e-bike and an ambulance on Langworthy Road. The 15-year-old boy riding the e-bike sadly died.

