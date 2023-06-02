Pride Month is a global celebration of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender (LGBT+) community that takes place in the month of June. Events happen across the UK and around the world to raise awareness for the LGBT+ community and the struggles and discrimination they have faced.

Last year Pride celebrated its 50th anniversary in the UK with a huge celebration taking place in London to mark the occasion. Pride Month is celebrated in June as it is when the Stonewall riots took place in the US in 1969.

The Stonewall riots took place for gay liberation and occurred over several days. The initial riots began after police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar, in New York City which sparked the debate for equal rights.

Following the Stonewall riots, the first pride marches were held the following year in several US cities with the goal to commemorate the riots and push for further liberation. The first pride marches took place as more of a protest before becoming the celebration that they are today.

Pride is now a celebration of the LGBT+ community and a time to reflect on how far rights have come, as well as reflecting on places where work still needs to be done. The events serve as a reminder of how damaging homophobia was and still is to the LGBT+ communities.

