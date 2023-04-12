Adding to its programming for Eurovision 2023, the BBC has announced two new one-off specials that will celebrate the song contest. Presenters of the new shows include Strictly Come Dancing star Fleur East, comedian Jason Manford, and singer and former Everton footballer Chelcee Grimes.

Jason and Chelcee will host Eurovision Calling: Jason and Chelcee’s Ultimate Guide. This hour-long entertainment programme will take a deep dive into archive footage and revealing interviews to showcase 20 reasons why Eurovision is one of the greatest shows on Earth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, Jason explained: “As a glory-hunting latecomer to the Eurovision phenomena, I’m fascinated to speak to the people who create it, perform in it and most of all who love it! And discover why it means so much to so many people around the world and why it is considered the greatest show on Earth.”

Liverpudlian singer-and-songwriter Chelcee Grimes added: “Me and my mates have always loved Eurovision, I’ve been to many Eurovision parties over the years, so it’s boss to be able to make a documentary about it and meet some of the stars of the show, both in front of and behind the camera”.

Most Popular

The one-off episode is set to feature musician Sam Ryder, who finished second in last year’s Eurovision Song Contest with hit-single ‘SPACE MAN’. While Katrina Leskanich from Katrina and The Waves, the UK’s last Eurovision winners in 1997, will also share her exclusive experiences.

Musician and star of ITV’s Strictly Come Dancing Fleur East will also present a Eurovision show of her own, with Eurovision: Everyone’s A Winner. The 60-minute special will rundown the 20 most successful Eurovision songs that did not win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fleur will be joined by the likes of Radio 1 DJ Dean McCullough, 2018’s UK entrant SuRie, as well as Paul Jordan who is renowned for having a PhD in Eurovision studies. Several Eurovision fans will also appear on the programme, including RuPaul Drag Race star Tia Kofi.

In a statement, Fleur East said: “I’m so excited to be hosting my own pre-Eurovision party in Liverpool, celebrating some of the songs that didn’t quite win, but still went on to become massive hits around the world. This is a top twenty countdown with a real difference, including tracks we all know and love, plus a few surprises.”

The line-up for two new Eurovision 2023 BBC specials have been confirmed - Credit: Getty, BBC