The Euromillions £100million jackpot on Tuesday April 25 was the biggest on offer since March 7, when a Belgian ticket-holder scooped an even more eye-watering £129m. The high value prize accumulated after seven consecutive rollovers.

Britain’s biggest EuroMillions winner so far remains the lucky person who claimed £195million in July last year. After winning the fortune, the player opted not to go public. Before that, the UK record was held by Joe and Jess Thwaite - a couple from Gloucestershire who pocketed £184million in May 2022.

To win the £100m jackpot in the April 25 Euromillions draw, a player needed to match five ball numbers as well as two lucky stars. If you get five main numbers correct, along with one Lucky Star, you’ll still win £130,554.

Euromillions results: What were the winning numbers?

The winning Euromillions numbers were: 10, 29, 30, 40, 45. The two lucky star numbers were 1 and 12.

Euromillions millionaire maker results

Through the millionaire maker, one person also became an instant millionaire on Tuesday April 25. The winning code was TKVB96491.

A winning EuroMillions tickets worth £1 million was bought in Scotland and has thus far been unclaimed, the National Lottery has confirmed.

Euromillions prize Friday April 28