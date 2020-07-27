Enjoy a stay at these exciting, brand new hotels for 2020

Lake District fans have a new bolthole as the Coniston Inn, nestling by the great Coniston Water, opens to guests on August 1.

This traditional Lakeland slate pub with rooms has impressive views of The Old Man of Coniston. It’s a place to get away from it all as you enjoy the area’s magnificent peaks, miles of woodlands and lake vistas.

The Inn Collection Group has invested heavily in the place. Coniston Inn will feature Walk-Inn Breaks - a two-night break for two people (and four-legged friends) with a pint on arrival, a two-course dinner, a picnic for your day out, with a waterproofed O/S walking pack, containing classic walks.Tempted?Email [email protected]

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the untamed beauty of the Lakes to sleek sophistication in London: the Nobu Hotel, in London’s Portman Square opens in November.

The design concept for the hotel was inspired by Japanese architectural disciplines and minimalist design, with David Collins Studio responsible for common spaces and Make architects conceptualising rooms and suites.

A unique aesthetic is crafted from large-scale sculptures to hand-blown glass chandeliers, and original artworks.

With 249 rooms, it will feature a signature Nobu Restaurant, bar and outdoor terrace, plus a 600-person ballroom, gym, wellness facilities and meeting spaces.Visit www.nobuhotelportmansquare.com

Taking a side sweep to the North Yorkshire coast, the Bike and Boot at Scarborough has rooms with a sea view, is bright and welcoming and opens this month. Dogs, surf boards and bikes are catered for specifically.

It claims it is a leisure hotel for the twenty-first century, with a film club for free movies, a retreat, and rooms to suit all budgets.

The Bareca Bar offers all day Mediterranean classics, pizza, pasta and grills - cool beers, iced cocktails, coffees and smoothies. Call 01723 655555 [email protected]

Former coaching inn The Falcon Hotel is now a country restaurant and retreat in Castle Ashby, Northamptonshire, that is to open in September 2020.

Natural materials, stone, wood, leather and wool feature, to link the surroundings seamlessly with the great outdoors. Organic products prevail, and restorative books, podcasts and music will be provided to your personal needs.

Produce for the restaurant includes as much as possible from the 11,000 acre estate, to be transformed into table dishes by chef James Gordon. Contact thefalcon_castleashby.com

Inviting guests to its Cornish corner from July 31, is the Pig at Harlyn Bay.You can make lunch bookings in the restaurant, for all day dining at the outdoor eating terrace, The Lobster Shed, or book a stay.

The Pig originally planned to open in April, and has bookings confirmed in August. It recommends an early autumn escape to the north Cornish coast.

Local NHS heroes have a July stay at The Pig, as part of the group’s #treatourNHS campaign.See https://www.thepighotel.com/at-harlyn-bay/

Later this year, the date not yet confirmed, Derbyshire’s Buxton Crescent Hotel and Spa, in its magnificent setting, will open following a 15-year renovation project.

The hotel and spa operator will be Ensana, and treatments will be extensive in luxurious surroundings.