Most UK households are set to receive a £400 grant to help with soaring energy costs this winter, with payments starting to filter through from this week. The discount, from the Government’s Energy Bills Support Scheme, will be paid in instalments of £66 in October and November and then £67 from December to March.

People will be paid the money in different ways according to their energy provider - it could be that the amount is credited into your bank or energy account, reduces your direct debit or you’ll be sent a voucher. Luckily Money Saving Expert , founded by cost of living champion Martin Lewis, has rounded up the different payment methods per energy supplier including British Gas, EDF and Shell Energy.

The £400 payment will be paid to households with domestic electricity accounts in England, Scotland and Wales. It’s worth contacting your supplier to check your details are up to date, especially if you are paying for your energy via a traditional prepayment meter and are set to receive a voucher for the discount by text, email or post.

How your £400 government discount will be paid according to your energy supplier

British Gas: Customers with British Gas paying for their energy by monthly direct debit will get their discount credited automatically into their bank account about three working days after their direct debit is taken. If you’re paying via standard credit or a smart prepayment meter, it should be credited automatically into your energy/electricity account within five working days of the start of the month. Customers paying via a traditional prepayment meter will receive a voucher sent within 11 working days of the start of the month sent by text, email or post.

Bulb: Customers with Bulb paying for their energy via a monthly direct debit will get their discount in the form of their direct debit being reduced every month. If you’re paying via standard credit, your discount will be automatically credited to your energy account within five working days of the start of the month. If you’re paying via a smart prepayment meter, the amount will be automatically credited to your electricity account within five working days of the start of the month - although Bulb plans to allow its customers to switch this to gas accounts. Finally, if you’re paying via a traditional prepayment meter, you will receive a voucher sent within 11 working days of the start of the month via text, email or post.

E.on/E.on Next: Customers with E.on paying for their energy via a monthly direct debit will get their discount in the form of their direct debit being reduced every month. If you’re paying via standard credit, the amount will be automatically credited to your energy account within five working days of the start of the month. If you’re paying via a smart prepayment meter, the discount will be credited automatically to your gas and electricity accounts, split evenly, within five working days of the start of the month. If you pay for your energy via a traditional prepayment meter, you’ll get a voucher sent within 11 working days of the start of the months via text, email or post.

EDF Energy: Customers with EDF paying for their energy via a monthly direct debit will get their discount automatically credited into their bank account about five working days after their direct debit payment is taken. If you’re paying via standard credit, the amount will be automatically credited to your energy account within five working days of the start of the month. If you’re paying via a smart prepayment meter, the discount will be credited automatically to your electricity account, although you can switch it to your gas account by contacting EDF. If you pay for your energy via a traditional prepayment meter, you’ll get a voucher sent within 11 working day of the start of the months via text, email or post.

Octopus Energy: Customers with Octopus Energy paying for their energy via a monthly direct debit will have their direct debit reduced by the discount. If you’re paying via standard credit, the amount will be automatically credited to your energy account within five working days of the start of the month. If you’re paying via a smart prepayment meter, the discount will be credited automatically to your electricity and gas accounts, split evenly, within five working days of the start of the month. If you pay for your energy via a traditional prepayment meter, you’ll get a voucher sent within 11 working days of the start of the months via text, email or post.

Ovo Energy: Customers with Ovo Energy paying for their energy via a monthly direct debit will have their direct debit reduced. If you’re paying via standard credit, the amount will be credited to your energy account within five working days of the start of the month. If you’re paying via a smart prepayment meter, the discount will be credited automatically to your electricity account within five working days of the start of the month. If you pay for your energy via a traditional prepayment meter, you’ll get a voucher sent within 11 working days of the start of the months via text, email or post.

Shell Energy: Customers with Shell Energy paying for their energy via a monthly direct debit will have their direct debit reduced, although Money Saving Expert said that Shell had told the website customers that pay their direct debit in the first week of the month won’t have their payment reduced in October – instead you will get your payments reduced between November and April. If you’re paying via standard credit, the amount will be credited to your energy account within five working days of the start of the month. If you’re paying via a smart prepayment meter, the discount will be credited automatically to your electricity and gas accounts, split evenly, within five working days of the start of the month. If you pay for your energy via a traditional prepayment meter, you’ll get a voucher sent within 11 working days of the start of the months via text, email or post.

So Energy: Customers with So Energy paying for their energy via a monthly direct debit will have their direct debit reduced automatically. If you’re paying via standard credit, the amount will be credited to your energy account within five working days of the start of the month. If you’re paying via a smart prepayment meter, the discount will be credited automatically to your electricity account within five working days of the start of the month - although you should be able to switch it to your gas account if you contact So Energy.

SSE: Customers with SSE Energy paying for their energy via a monthly direct debit will have their discount credited automatically into their bank account about five working days after their direct debit is taken. If you’re paying via standard credit, the amount will be credited to your energy account within five working days of the start of the month. If you’re paying via a smart prepayment meter, the discount will be credited automatically to your electricity account within five working days of the start of the month. If you pay for your energy via a traditional prepayment meter, you’ll get a voucher sent within 11 working days of the start of the months via text, email or post.