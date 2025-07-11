Eat for free at My Nawaab during ‘Real Icons Week’ if you share a name with an unsung Manchester hero

To celebrate the unsung Manchester heroes, desi dining destination My Nawaab in Levenshulme is launching ‘Real Icons Week’ offering a selection of free meals to those who shares a name with one of the celebrated icons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Timed to coincide with the return of iconic Manchester band Oasis to Heaton Park, ‘Real Manchester Icons Week’ at the restaurant will offer a different kind of tribute - not to celebrities or chart-toppers, but to community champions, campaigners and creatives who embody the beating heart of the city.

The five local legends will be honoured through a gallery wall in the restaurant’s lobby, featuring their portraits, profiles and the work they have done to help shape the city in inspiring ways. The display will pay tribute to:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Binita Kane : An NHS respiratory consultant at Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, specialising in complex lung diseases. She is co-founder of the South Asian Heritage Trust, leading South Asian Heritage Month in the UK. She also campaigns on climate health impacts.

: An NHS respiratory consultant at Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, specialising in complex lung diseases. She is co-founder of the South Asian Heritage Trust, leading South Asian Heritage Month in the UK. She also campaigns on climate health impacts. Anjum Malik : A powerful multilingual poet, scriptwriter, and lecturer at Manchester Metropolitan University rooted in Manchester’s literary and cultural scene. Her work often explores migration, language, and identity, and she has written for BBC Radio 4 and major theatre productions.

: A powerful multilingual poet, scriptwriter, and lecturer at Manchester Metropolitan University rooted in Manchester’s literary and cultural scene. Her work often explores migration, language, and identity, and she has written for BBC Radio 4 and major theatre productions. Lubna Tahir : Community artist and grassroots cultural organiser known for engaging diverse communities through visual arts, workshops and heritage projects. She creates accessible, co-created public art to empower local voices.

: Community artist and grassroots cultural organiser known for engaging diverse communities through visual arts, workshops and heritage projects. She creates accessible, co-created public art to empower local voices. Jeannine Burke : Passionate knife crime campaigner and youth mentor who runs initiatives to prevent youth violence. She is known for her outreach work supporting young people affected by crime and creating safer communities.

: Passionate knife crime campaigner and youth mentor who runs initiatives to prevent youth violence. She is known for her outreach work supporting young people affected by crime and creating safer communities. Shakar Hussain: Founder of Homeless Aid UK Manchester, providing food, clothing and support for homeless people across the city. He is recognised for mobilising volunteers and raising awareness about poverty and homelessness.

The Real Icons Display at My Nawaab

During ‘Real Icons Week’, you have the chance to dine completely free if you share a first name with one of our icons. The offer is available from Monday 14th July until Thursday 17th July. Valid ID is required; the offer can be claimed by emailing [email protected]. The first three people who share a name with each icon will receive a free meal.

Shama Rahman, Head Chef at My Nawaab, said: “Manchester has always been about more than music or football - it’s about people. This city is built on everyday heroes, people who campaign, care, create and support others. We recognise the Gallagher brothers are iconic, but Real Manchester Icons Week is about turning the spotlight on the unsung stars who truly make the city special.

“The real icons of this city are those who serve their communities, lift others up and fight for change. And if you happen to share their name? Well, dinner is on us!”

Whether you’re an ‘Anjum’, a ‘Jeannine’, a ‘Lubna’ or a proud Mancunian inspired by their stories, My Nawaab invites you to visit, reflect and celebrate what makes this city truly iconic.

To learn more about the restaurant, or to book a table please visit: www.mynawaab.com