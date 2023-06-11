DVLA warns of delays to driving licence applications as PCS Union workers strike over pay and pensions
There could be delays to driving licences being processed by the DVLA due to strike action from June 11
Driving licence applicants could experience a delay in getting their documents as around 100 DVLA workers are set to strike for the next 15 days until June 25. Staff at the headquarters in Swansea will walk out over pay, pensions and conditions, say the PCS Union.
The walkout could impact driving licences being processed due to the strike by the workers involved in printing materials for the DVLA. The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency said contingency measures are in place to minimise any disruption.
Talking to the BBC, PCS Union branch chairwoman Sarah Evans said: "We don't want our customers to be impacted at all but there's no other way we can get the attention of the government. For the last 11 to 12 years now we've had either no pay rise at all or a pay rise of one to one and a half per cent."
The striking workers are asking for a 10% pay rise. Acknowledging there could be a delay, a DVLA spokesperson said: "We have taken steps to minimise any disruption as a result of this targeted industrial action in our print and mailing section."
People have been asked to leave a few extra days for documents to arrive during the dispute. Last month, the PCS Union said the strike will mean no vehicle tax reminders will be printed, leading to backlogs for licences and tachographs.
A spokesperson added: "When this group of workers took strike action in February, the print machines remained switched off." In May, PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “Managers struggled last time and they’ll struggle this time. We’re not afraid to turn up the pressure on ministers to achieve our reasonable demands – a fair pay rise to help our members through the cost-of-living crisis and beyond.”