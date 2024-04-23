Drug dealer bites police officer on arm during chase in police bodycam footage
A drug dealer who ran a criminal enterprise supplying class A drugs across Cambridge has been jailed.
Officers from the Southern Neighbourhood Support Team arrested 22-year-old Mohammed Ali in Cambridge on 13 April last year (2023) after spotting him carrying out a suspected drug deal in Petersfield Gardens. Ali was carrying crack cocaine and heroin worth £2,670 as well as £1,500 in cash and two mobile phones.
One of the phones rang 75 times after his arrest and investigations revealed it was used to operate the ‘Cobi’ drugs line between 12 February and 13 April 2023. Officers searched his home in Swanspool, Peterborough, where they found a further £3,310 in cash as well as other drug paraphernalia.
At Huntingdon Law Courts on Friday (19 April), Ali, was sentenced to three years in prison. He previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine. He also pleaded guilty to possession of criminal property, possession of cannabis and assault an emergency worker.
PC Ollie Hagen, from the Southern Neighbourhood Support Team, said: “Ali originally claimed he was being forced to sell drugs but the evidence demonstrated he was operating a class A drug enterprise in Cambridge. He would travel from Peterborough and send hundreds of messages to vulnerable drug users advertising crack cocaine and heroin for sale and then pocket the cash.”