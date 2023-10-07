Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A driver with a space saver tyre has been captured on video losing control and swerving across the M25 before crashing twice.

Jack Doolan undertook a vehicle in the outside lane in his Ford Mondeo between Junctions 21 and 21a at around 7.50pm on December 20 2022.

Jack Doolan was in court for drivign too fast on a space saver tyre and crashing on teh M25

The 22-year-old was driving at more than 75mph, despite having a space saver tyre, which has a recommended speed limit of below 50mph. He was then caught on camera braking and swerving across to the opposite side of the carriageway, crashing into a Ford Fiesta on the inside lane.

Doolan continued to lose control and veered back across the carriageway before colliding with the concrete central barrier. He failed to stop at the scene before he was arrested by officers.

Doolan, from Temple Close, Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and failing to stop, then was disqualified from driving for two years when he appeared at St Albans Crown Court on Monday.

He was also sentenced to a community order for 12 months in which he must undertake 200 hours of unpaid work, he must also complete 10 rehabilitation activity requirement days and pay £250 in costs.

Chief Inspector Stephen O’Keeffe, from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s road policing unit, said: “This incident was completely preventable by driving within the conditions of the road environment and vehicle capability. Space saver tyres are only designed to get you to a safe location, at slower speeds, to get the tyre replaced only. It was a miracle that no-one was seriously hurt as a result of Doolan’s dangerous and reckless behaviour.”