A three-year-old Cavapoo from Wales has embarked on a 100-mile adventure after entering the open door of a cab. Reckless Ralph separated from his owners at 5am and joined a family of holidaymakers jetting off from Manchester Airport.

Georgia Crewe, 28, lost Ralph on Monday morning nearby Gresford Quarry in North Wales. Georgia said the driver had pulled over to pick up a family near Wrexham when Ralph hopped through the open door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The taxi driver was unable to identify Ralph and had no choice but to take him on a journey up the M56. Despite Ralph’s clear desire for a sunny vacation, he was instead taken to the driver’s home in Mold, Flintshire.

Meanwhile, a distraught Georgia searched for her missing pet for hours and created Facebook posts detailing his last known location with pictures. Four hours later, Georgia received a call from a woman called Becky, who said Ralph had been on a 100-mile round trip to Manchester Airport in her friend’s taxi.

Most Popular

“At 9am, we got a phone call as someone had seen my Facebook post. It was Becky. She told me what happened,” said Georgia. “Ralph had been walking in a direction towards home. He was obviously cold, and a cab pulled up to pick up a family going to the airport for a holiday.”

“The cabby tried to keep him warm, and the people going to the airport were really nice,” she added. “He had dropped the family at the airport, and then the cabby made his way back to his house, which is in Mold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His friend Becky looked on Facebook and gave us a call.”

Georgia admits she’s quite impressed with her little voyager. She said: “I was worried that he would try and make his way home and try and cross the road and the worst would happen.

A three-year-old Cavapoo from Wales has embarked on a 100-mile adventure after entering the open door of a cab

"But he had the sense to find safety, and it’s incredible to have him back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Georgia received the call from Becky, she drove to the taxi driver’s home and retrieved Ralph. The same day, she got an identifiable collar and a tracking device to make sure he wouldn’t go missing again.