The BBC has announced Jodie Whittaker will narrate a new animated Christmas film titled Tabby McTat. The movie will tell the story of the warm and wonderful friendship between a musical cat and a talented busker called Fred, set on the streets of London.

The film is adapted from the successful picture book written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler, and marks the 11th animated special of their work produced by Magic Light Pictures for the BBC.

Narrator Jodie will be joined by a star-studded cast including Gavin and Stacey’s Rob Brydon as Fred, Gangs of London star Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísú as Tabby, Peep Show’s Cariad Lloyd as Prunella, The Thick of It actress Joanna Scanlan as Pat and Enola Holmes star Susan Wokoma as Sock. Animation services will be provided by Red Star Studio.

The film follows Fred, a busker, and his cat Tabby McTat who enjoy a contented life singing on the streets of London to delighted audiences. One day when chasing a thief, Fred falls and breaks his leg and is whisked away in an ambulance. What will become of the busker’s cat left alone on the city streets?

Tabby McTat author, Julia Donaldson said: "I used to love busking with my husband Malcolm when we were living in Bristol, and also in Paris. We also both love cats - in fact - we’ve just acquired two new kittens named Tabitha and McTat. So, this story is really close to my heart and combines two of my passions: singing, and cats!"

Producer Barney Goodland added: "Julia and Axel’s book is a beautiful, heart-warming story that we’re delighted to be adapting for BBC viewers this Christmas. The friendship between Fred and Tabby is a truly special one and the film explores how their relationship changes unexpectedly as their lives move forward, and ultimately, how they learn to embrace that change."

