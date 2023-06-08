A family saved more than £600 by going on a half-term trip to Center Parcs in Europe- instead of the UK. Rebecca Kellett travelled with her family from Huddersfield in Yorkshire to De Vossemeren in Belgium and still saved an eye-watering £635 including travel costs.

The travel blogger and company director drove to Belgium via the Eurotunnel with her partner JP, 42, and his two kids where they enjoyed their half-term holiday. Rebecca paid £445 for a week at Center Parcs in De Vossemeren and claims that the same week at Center Parcs Sherwood Forest in Nottingham was £1,699 - almost four times higher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Including the costs of petrol and the Eurotunnel, £150 and £220 respectively, as well as £249 for three hotel nights to break up the journey, Rebecca claims the family still saved £635. The 36-year-old also praised the reduced prices of activities where she said the aerial adventure in the Sherwood Center Parcs was £49 and £19 in Belgium.

She is heard in the video saying: “For the same week in the UK it was £1,700, but for this one in Belgium, it was 519 Euros, which is about £445. The Euro Tunnel was £220. We spent about £150 on fuel.

Most Popular

“We added on about three nights in hotels to break up the journey, which you don’t have to do. Even with all of that added on, it was still £635 cheaper than the UK.

“Not to mention that the activities here are so much blooming cheaper, like a lot cheaper. Definitely consider Center Parcs Europe for your next half-term trip.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebecca spent a week in Center Parcs Sherwood Forest over the Christmas period and spent close to £900. After the kids had a great time, she was inspired to go again when the weather warmed up.

Rebecca’s partner and their kid at Centre Parcs in Belgium.

Rebecca added: “It was out of principle that we didn’t spend £1,700 on the trip. I prefer quantity over quality and would much rather spend 10 nights in a half-decent hotel than less in a nice one.

“I did a bit of an investigation into Center Parcs EU and saw the French version had the De Vossemeren site on there.” Rebecca said that the activities that the kids were able to do at the Belgian site were a massive factor in their decision-making on top of the price saving.

Rebecca added: “The cabins were exactly the same in Belgium as they are in the UK. You could tell they were part of the same company.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad