This weekend is set to mark the coronation of King Charles, with celebrations planned to take place up and down the country in honour of the occasion. However, while it is a historic moment that will no doubt be honoured by many, a recent poll has revealed most people don’t care about the royal festivities.

His Majesty will be crowned this Saturday (May 6) following his ascension to the throne in September upon the late Queen Elizabeth II’s death. The weekend’s ceremony will mark the formal reception of King Charles III as monarch.

Taking place at Westminster Abbey, the royal church is no stranger to coronations of monarchs. In 1953, the spot was also the setting of Queen Elizabeth II’s. King Charles III is set to be the 40th monarch crowned at the location.

As part of the ceremony, those watching along will be invited to swear allegiance out loud to His Majesty. In a collective Homage of the People, watchers can choose to speak the following phrase aloud: "I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law - so help me God."

The gesture has faced backlash as a spokesperson for pressure group Republic described it to be "offensive" and "tone deaf." However, a spokesperson for Archbishop of Canterbury’s London residence, Lambeth Palace, has since clarified the gesture is an "invitation rather than an expectation or request."

This follows a recent poll in which more than 60% of people voted that they didn’t care about the upcoming royal festivities. A YouGov poll, which surveyed 3,070 people, asked their opinion on the coronation.

More than 60% answered that they weren’t bothered by the historical event. 35% replied they did not care very much, while a further 29% added they didn’t care at all.