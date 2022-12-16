It’s that time of year again - it’s time to defrost Michael Buble and Mariah Carey as the race for the Christmas number one rages on. Who will it be this year?

Currently, LadBaby look to be hot favourites in the betting odds. In 2022, they teamed up with money saving expert Martin Lewis to create their new festive single - ‘Food Aid’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

LadBaby, Mark and Roxanne Hoyle, are a musical duo who are known for their Christmas parody singles. The name was inspired by the couple’s first baby - Hoyle chose the name because he was a “lad” and he was having a baby.

They’ve produced several hit Christmas records in the recent past. They include ‘We Built This City on Sausage Rolls’ and ‘Don’t Stop Me Eatin’.

Most Popular

The Nottinghamshire couple are leading the pack by a considerable distance in the betting odds. According to Bet365, they are 1/10 to win the race.

Second favourites are the Sidemen and KSI, with their record ‘Christmas Drillings’ featuring hip-hop legend JME. At 6/1 with Bet365 however, they have a long way to go before they can hope to catch up with LadBaby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Pogues classic, Fairytale of New York, is third favourite. A Christmas time favourite, it has odds of 20/1 to reach number one with Bet365. SkyBet and Paddy Power have given it much shorter odds however - 10/1 and 9/1, respectively.

Of course, there’s plenty of other hopeful contenders in the running. Amongst them is Mr. Blobby, with “Boom! Boom! It’s Christmas Again”, a record to rival the likes of Stairway to Heaven and Bohemian Rhapsody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, Lewis Capaldi has also thrown his hat in the ring for the race to number one. ‘Pointless’, which will feature on his upcoming studio album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’, is 25/1 to reach number one at Christmas with Bet365.

WBC Heavyweight boxing champion, Tyson Fury, has also released a song with the intention of reaching Christmas number one. With a reworking of Neil Diamond’s ‘Sweet Caroline’, he’s been given odds of 10/1 by Paddy Power to punch out the competition and reach number one.

Advertisement Hide Ad