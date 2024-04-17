Mischievous cat caught repeatedly bringing random bits of rubbish home in funny video
Funny ring camera footage shows how a mischievous cat has been bringing random pieces of rubbish through his cat flap and into his home.
Nine-month-old Tofu has brought plastic containers, a roll of poo bags and even a lamb shank bone back to his home. Tofu’s owner, Jane Sweet, has captured video of the white and brown kitten coming through the cat flap with the rubbish and proudly placing it around his home.
Tofu was taken in by Jane, from Stevenage, Hertfordshire, after she found him stray in the pouring rain in September 2023.
Jane said that she thought Tofu had been copying his adopted brother Kimchi who would regularly bring back mice. However, Kimchi was hit by a car a few days before Christmas, prompting Jane to install the Ring camera.
Tofu's trophies have become increasingly more adventurous.
Jane said: "He bought back a lamb shank bone over Easter - I have no idea where he goes to find these things. A few days ago he came back with a large tub of cat treats which were still half full. He couldn't fit through the cat flap and I could hear all the treats rattling.
“It's completely random when he'll come back with something - sometimes he won't do it for a week or two weeks. My dad jokes that it's Tofu's way of paying rent.”
