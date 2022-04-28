Burger King to charge for reusable packaging - the restaurants taking part in trial

Burger King has launched a new packaging deal which will see some customers charged deposits for reusable cups and containers.

The fast-food giant is providing sustainable packaging for its sides and burgers, taking the form of a 'clamshell' design.

The new range, also features reusable cups, comes after Burger King announced it will phase out all single-use packaging by 2025.

What is the scheme and where will it happen?

Customers partaking in the trial will be charged a deposit of £1, which will be refunded once the packaging is returned.

The new trial is taking place across five restaurants in Ipswich and Newmarket.

These are:

Ipswich Copdock Interchange

Ipswich Europark

Ipswich Westend Road

Ipswich Anglia Retail Park

Newmarket Fordham Road

The scheme will run from 26 April to 5 September, and 10 products are available to buy with reusable packaging, including the Whopper and chilli cheese bites.

If the trial is successful, the sustainable packaging will be rolled out to its Whopper range across the UK.

What has been said?

Tom Szaky, from Loop, who provides and recycles the packaging, said: "This enables customers a simple and convenient way to trial re-usable packaging when ordering their favourite burgers, sides and drinks."

Cups and containers can be returned by placing them in Loop bins outside the restaurant, and through other locations on the Loop app.

Nicola Pierce, director of commercial planning & ESG at Burger King UK, said: "The launch of the new packaging from Burger King® UK will include the first-ever reusable and returnable ‘clamshell’ for burgers and sides in the UK.