Bupa to close 85 dental care practices across UK affecting around 1200 jobs- full list
Around 10% of Bupa workers would be affected by the shake-up to practices
Health group Bupa is set to close 85 dental care practices across the UK, a move which could affect around 1200 jobs. The dental care provider has blamed a shortage of dentists for the closures.
The 85 practices are set to either be sold or merged later this year. They will remain open in the meantime.
Bupa confirmed that contracts for the practices that are on the list will be handed back to the NHS. This means that commissioners will be able to hand them back out in the hopes a new provider can be found.
Mark Allan, general manager for Bupa Dental Care, said: “As a leading dental provider in the UK, our priority must be to enable patients to receive the care they need.
“For the majority of affected practices, this decision will allow commissioners to procure local providers for the NHS contract, tailoring services and investment to the needs of the local community, thereby providing a better opportunity for patients to continue access to NHS dental services.”
He added: “We fully understand the impact today’s decision has on our patients and our people within these practices. This decision has not been taken lightly and closure is a last resort.
“Despite our continued efforts, the dental industry is facing a number of significant and systemic challenges that are placing additional pressure on providing patient care, in particular recruiting dentists to deliver NHS dental care.”
Full list of Bupa dental practices set to close/ merge:
- Bupa Dental Care Pontefract
- Bupa Dental Care Rochdale
- Bupa Dental Care York
- Bupa Dental Care Bolsover
- Bupa Dental Care Shildon
- Bupa Dental Care Sunderland
- Bupa Dental Care Harleston
- Bupa Dental Care Gloucester
- Bupa Dental Care Ripon
- Bupa Dental Care Cleveleys
- Bupa Dental Care Skegness
- Bupa Dental Care Oakley Vale
- Bupa Dental Care Waterlooville
- Bupa Dental Care Barrow in Furness
- Bupa Dental Care Bishop Auckland – Market Place
- Bupa Dental Care Brandon
- Bupa Dental Care Eye
- Bupa Dental Care Stockton
- Bupa Dental Care Sturry
- Bupa Dental Care Bristol – St Pauls
- Bupa Dental Care Wolverhampton
- Bupa Dental Care Poole
- Bupa Dental Care Folkestone
- Bupa Dental Care Tewkesbury
- Connaught Village Dentistry
- Bupa Dental Care Leckhampton
- Bupa Dental Care Thames Ditton
- Manchester Cheadle Dental and Implant Clinic
- White Dental
- Bupa Dental Care Holborn
- Bupa Dental Care Manchester Square
- Total Orthodontics Wokingham
- Total Orthodontics Marlow
- Total Orthodontics Camberley
- Bupa Dental Care Blackpool Station Road
- Bupa Dental Care Leslie
- Total Orthodontics Downpatrick
- Bupa Dental Care Omagh Campsie Road
Dental practices under review
- Bupa Dental Care Addlestone
- Bupa Dental Care Ashton-in-Makerfield
- Bupa Dental Care Boston
- Bupa Dental Care Brampton
- Bupa Dental Care Burton on Trent
- Bupa Dental Care Cove Bay
- Bupa Dental Care Crewkerne
- Bupa Dental Care Denbigh
- Bupa Dental Care Egremont
- Bupa Dental Care Erdington
- Bupa Dental Care Evington
- Bupa Dental Care Hereford
- Bupa Dental Care Hucknall
- Bupa Dental Care Kendal
- Bupa Dental Care Keswick
- Bupa Dental Care Kingseat
- Bupa Dental Care Liskeard
- Bupa Dental Care Lydney
- Bupa Dental Care Marden
- Bupa Dental Care Maryport
- Bupa Dental Care Netherfield
- Bupa Dental Care Newport Shropshire
- Bupa Dental Care North Lakeland
- Bupa Dental Care North Walsham
- Bupa Dental Care Penge
- Bupa Dental Care Penrhyn
- Bupa Dental Care Plymouth
- Bupa Dental Care Preston
- Bupa Dental Care Redditch
- Bupa Dental Care Rhyl
- Bupa Dental Care Rise Park
- Bupa Dental Care Rustington
- Bupa Dental Care Ryde
- Bupa Dental Care Seaford
- Bupa Dental Care Sleaford
- Bupa Dental Care Stroud
- Bupa Dental Care Sutton-in-Ashfield
- Bupa Dental Care Wellingborough
- Bupa Dental Care Woolston
- Bupa Dental Care Worcester City
- Metamorphosis Orthodontics
- Total Orthodontics Colwyn Bay
- Total Orthodontics Wigan
- Wrexham Dental Implant Clinic
Planned mergers
- Bupa Dental Care 590 Hull Holderness Road
- Bupa Dental Care Southport
- Bupa Dental Care Mintlaw