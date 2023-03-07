Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis has issued a heartfelt statement to paparazzis approaching her husband on the street following his recent health issues. The Die Hard actor’s family confirmed in February this year that Bruce, 67, had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

The former model spoke out over the weekend, saying: “I know this is your job, but maybe just keep your space”, and urging photographers and paparazzis to be respectful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 44-year-old added: “Please don’t be yelling at my husband, asking him how he’s doing, or whatever. The woo-hooing and the yippee-ki-yays — just don’t do it. Give him the space.

“Allow for our family or whoever’s with him that day to be able to get him from Point A to Point B safely. That’s my PSA.”

Most Popular

Willis’ daughter, Rumer, announced last year that the Pulp Fiction star would retire from acting after having been diagnosed aphasia, and wrote on Instagram at the time: “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.

“As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad