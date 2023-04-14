British Airways has launched its first-ever flights exclusively made up of Reward seats for Executive Club Members. The exclusive flights can only be purchased using BA’s reward currency Avios - which is earned when you book flights, upgrades and hotel stays with the airline.

British Airways guarantees a minimum of 12 and 14 Reward Seats on short and long-haul flights but this will be the first flight with every seat available to purchase using Avios. Members booking the Avios-Only flight can do so in any cabin as they normally would through ba.com, with a selection of return options available as Reward Seats.

The first Avios-Only flight will be the inaugural flight from London Gatwick to Sharm El Sheikh in November 2023. Four flights from London Heathrow to Geneva will follow in February and March 2024, with more routes to be announced throughout 2023

Return flights to Sharm El Sheikh will be from as little as £1 + 27,500 Avios per person, with an option to reduce this even further with a Companion Voucher. Club Europe (business class) fares start from £1 + 48,500 Avios. The Egyptian holiday hotspot recently became the latest addition to the network of British Airways’ London Gatwick-based subsidiary, BA Euroflyer.

Following this, the next Avios-Only flight will be the BA728 from London Heathrow to Geneva on the dates below. Flights will be from £1 + 18,500 Avios per person, with options from £1 + 30,000 Avios in Club Europe. The respective BA729 return flights will operate as Avios-Only flights a week later.

Ian Romanis, British Airways head of retail and customer relations said: “We are always looking for new ways to reward our loyal customers and offer value wherever we can, which is why we are excited about this brand-new option for Members. Sharm El Sheikh and Geneva will be the first of several flights as we roll more out in 2024.”

Tom Stoddart, BA Euroflyer’s CEO, said: “We are proud to be operating British Airways’ first Avios-Only flight. BA Euroflyer is the only short-haul carrier based at Gatwick to offer a loyalty programme, and now we’re offering more value and choice than ever for our Members.”

The new Sharm El Sheikh route will be operated by BA Euroflyer three times per week throughout the winter season, with a fourth service on Saturdays until December 15 2023. Avios-only flights are available to book now via the website.

Avios is the reward currency for British Airways Executive Club. When you join the Executive Club, you’ll collect reward points with BA and their partners.

You collect Avios when you fly, take a holiday, hotel stay or car rental and when you’ve collected enough, you can spend your Avios for rewards.