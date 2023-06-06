Comedian and Britain’s Got Talent 2023 winner Viggo Venn was forced to cancel his interview with Lorraine Kelly on her ITV morning chat show after falling ill. Unfortunately, Venn was unable to join the Scottish host in the studio to talk about his talent show experience on Tuesday (June, 6).

Speaking directly to viewers at home, Lorraine addressed Venn’s absence from the show saying: "Viggo Venn was supposed to be joining me in the studio this morning, but he's not feeling too chipper.”

Viggos’ appearance on Lorraine was set to be his first TV interview since his BGT victory on Sunday (June 4). He won a £250,000 cash prize and a slot to perform at the Royal Variety Performance.

Moments after winning, he said:"I feel extremely visible right now. Thank you so much." The comedian beat 13-year-old dancer Lilliana Clifton, and 14-year-old magician Cillian O'Connor to the title.

Britain’s Got Talent viewers defended the comedian after he was booed on stage. One fan of the show said: "Everyone else should just go home; Viggo wins and gets a spot on the Royal variety.”

A second person wrote: "VIGGO! VIGGO! Absolutely love him. Seems like a genuinely nice guy too!”

Meanwhile a third viewer added: "He's made me laugh so hard every single time he's performed. I'm getting me a hi-viz & going to forever dance like Viggo. What a way to end the show. & Ant hitting the deck again was very funny."