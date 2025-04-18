Boredom strikes just 43 minutes into a family road trip, according to research

By George Jones
Published 18th Apr 2025, 16:05 BST
Most common causes of frustrations are unexpected road closures and heavy traffic | Shutterstock
A poll of 1,500 regular road-tripping parents of kids under 16 found 52 per cent are planning on taking a long trip of more than 150 miles in their car this Easter weekend.

With the most common causes of frustrations being unexpected road closures or heavy traffic (38 per cent), complaints of boredom (35 per cent) and sibling arguments and bickering (27 per cent).

Lack of mobile signal or loss of internet for entertainment is a nightmare for 24 per cent of families, while exactly a fifth get stressed when realising they have left a favourite item behind.

But 50 per cent said plenty of snacks help improve the experience, while having an entertainment device (39 per cent) and taking regular stops to stretch and take breaks also make a journey more bearable.

The research was commissioned by Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE, which has launched its Road Trip Rescue Wall at the Moto Rugby Service station this weekend in a bid to help families recharge their imagination with the tablet.

Jordan Banjo unveils Samsung's Road Trip Rescue Wall | Alex Morton/PinPep

To help families recharge their imagination

Diversity member and father of three Jordan Banjo, who has teamed with the technology brand, said: “Let's be real, with three kids in the back, a 'quick' family road trip can feel like an actual expedition.

“We’re obsessed with the memories we’re going to make at the destination but forget that the getting there bit can be…challenging.

“Moments like the Road Trip Rescue Wall inject some fun into the journey itself, making it just as much a part of the adventure as the destination.

“Anything that keeps the peace and sparks imagination is a win in my book.”

The study found the average family will take an average of three road trips per year, and although 71 per cent admit they do enjoy their journeys, they do come with their frustrations.

To alleviate annoyances such as unexpected tantrums, children kicking the backs of seats or unwanted advice from backseat drivers, 45 per cent of those polled said using a tablet helps to get all the family engaged.

And when using these gadgets, a third of parents want ones which keep the whole family taking part in shared activities – with this being the most important to Londoners (40 per cent).

When asked what type of content children consume most to pass the time on a road trip, parents voted movies (51 per cent), gaming (47 per cent), music or podcasts (40 per cent) and educational apps (15 per cent).

Annika Bizon, mobile experience VP of Product and Marketing Samsung UK&I, which has the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE, a tablet with 5G connectivity which has a powerful processor and long-lasting battery life suitable for family journeys, said: “Working out how to keep your children entertained in the car can be as stressful as planning a family trip itself.

“Parents often need technology like tablets to be an additional travel companion for long journeys, helping the entire family to beat both boredom and frustration – whether it’s getting creative or to encourage imagination and learning whilst on the move.

“It’s not about filling the time; it’s about enriching the journey for everyone in the car.”

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE has a powerful processor and long-lasting battery life | Alex Morton/PinPep

Top causes of family road trip frustrations:

  1. Unexpected road closures or heavy traffic
  2. Complaints of boredom
  3. Kids repeatedly asking, "Are we there yet?"
  4. Struggling to keep younger children entertained
  5. Sibling arguments and bickering
  6. Motion sickness and travel sickness complaints
  7. Frequent toilet stops
  8. Poor mobile signal or no internet for entertainment
  9. Snacks running out too soon or making a mess
  10. Difficulty finding a suitable place to stop for food or breaks
  11. Unexpected tantrums or mood swings
  12. Forgotten items causing stress (e.g. favourite toy, charger)
  13. Lack of comfortable sleeping positions leading to crankiness
  14. Complaints about the route being too long or not scenic enough
  15. Children kicking the back of seats
  16. Car temperature disagreements (too hot/too cold)
  17. Loud music or conflicting music tastes
  18. Unreliable or confusing satnav directions
  19. Backseat drivers offering unwanted advice
  20. Pets in the car causing distractions or discomfort
