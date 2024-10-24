Bolton schools set for expansion to address special educational needs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A significant milestone in Bolton's educational landscape was marked yesterday with a sod-cutting ceremony at The Orchards Federation schools.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event signalled the commencement of a £8.6 million expansion and improvement project aimed at enhancing facilities for students at The Orchards Nursery, Cherry Tree Primary School and Green Fold Special School, which caters for pupils with Autism, Severe Learning Difficulties (SLD) and Profound and Multiple Learning Difficulties (PMLD. This ambitious project is a collaborative effort between Bolton Council, procurement partner Clear Futures, and family-owned construction contractor Seddon, demonstrating a shared commitment to improving educational facilities in the area.

The project will see the creation of two new extensions providing eight additional classrooms across the Upper and Lower sites, along with internal remodelling to bring existing spaces up to modern specifications. These improvements will increase the schools' combined capacity from 140 to 185 pupils, addressing the growing demand for SEND and PMLD places in Bolton. The enhancements also include improved outdoor spaces, a new multi-use games area for year-round access, and upgraded facilities such as hygiene suites to meet specific SEND requirements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katie Hague, Executive Head of The Orchards Federation, said: “This is an exciting project which will further enhance our oversubscribed outstanding provision. Green Fold continues to be the special school of choice for many families and we are delighted that we will be able to welcome more pupils to flourish with us. The creation of a purpose built Early Years extension to house our Nursery in the same building as Cherry Tree school and our Green Fold PMLD classes will further enhance our inclusive offer and bring more opportunities for collaboration. Local families will be able to benefit from this beacon of excellence.”

Recognising the unique challenges of working within an operational school environment, Seddon has undertaken extensive pre-construction planning to ensure minimal disruption to the schools' daily activities. This includes careful consideration of the high volume of mini-buses used for student transport and the four different collection times every day for the on-site nursery. The construction, set to complete by April 2026, will be carried out in seven carefully planned phases, allowing the schools to continue functioning throughout the project duration.

Matthew Sargeson, Operations Director at Seddon, commented: “This project exemplifies our commitment to creating spaces that truly make a difference in our communities. By expanding and improving The Orchards Federation schools, we're helping to provide vital educational opportunities for children with special needs. Our team has worked diligently in the pre-construction phase to ensure that we can deliver this project safely and efficiently while maintaining a conducive learning environment for the students. This level of planning and care will continue throughout the construction process, prioritising the well-being and education of the students above all else.”

Bolton Council’s Executive Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, Cllr Martin Donaghy, said: “This marks an important phase in the expansion of Green Fold, an outstanding school which provides its pupils with the very highest level of education and support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Like many areas in the UK, we are seeing an increase in demand for places for children with additional needs.

“We want to ensure as many children as possible can be educated in the borough, closer to their families and friends.

“As a local authority we are committed to inclusive practice, and the expansion of Green Fold Special School is one element of our wider Belonging in Bolton Strategy which also aims to ensure that mainstream schools are well placed to meet the additional needs of children with SEND.”

Rachel Salter, Head of Project Management Office from Clear Futures, said: “Clear Futures is proud to be supporting Bolton Council in delivering additional special educational needs school places for the Orchards Federation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As well as bringing fantastic new facilities, the project will also provide apprenticeship opportunities and educational support sessions for young people in the Borough. Delivering this social value for the community is a key part of the strategic partnership between Clear Futures and Bolton Council and just one of the ways we support growth in the area.”

Seddon has pledged to achieve £2,250,000 in local supply chain spending throughout the course of the project, further supporting the local economy. Seddon has also committed to at least 100 hours of volunteering and £7,000 in donations to local community initiatives, including support for Bolton CVS and Urban Outreach's Bolton Lunches appeal. Additionally, the company is providing significant training and employment opportunities, including 56 weeks of upskilling for apprentices and industry placements for T-Level students from Bolton College.

The sod-cutting ceremony was attended by representatives from Bolton Council, Clear Futures, The Orchards Federation, and the Seddon team, marking a collaborative effort to enhance educational facilities in Bolton and create a lasting positive impact on the community.