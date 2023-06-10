A teenage boy has been charged with two counts of attempted murder following an assault at Blundell’s School in Devon. Police said the 16-year-old has also been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent after two pupils were hospitalised.

The boy, who cannot be named because of his age, is due to appear before Exeter Magistrates Court on Monday (June 12). One of the injured boys is currently in a critical condition, police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other boy remains in a stable, but serious condition. Both pupils are being supported by their families and officers. During the attack, a man who is a member of staff at the school also sustained injuries and was discharged from hospital on Friday, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

Supt Toby Davies said: "Our thoughts remain with the injured boys and their families in what must be a harrowing time for them.

Most Popular

A 16-year-old boy has been charged following an assault at a boarding school

"My officers are continuing to support them and the wider school community."

He added that the area had been cordoned off due to the investigation and is expected to remain cordoned off for the rest of the day. Supt Davies also reminded people that by law the suspect could not be identified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said:"These rules are not solely for media organisations to adhere to; they also apply to members of the public and includes information posted via social media.

"This may be seen as interfering with a live investigation and an active criminal trial, and therefore could see those who do not adhere found in contempt of court.