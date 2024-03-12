Blackpool on a budget: Video tour of best bargains including £1 burger bar and pub offering UK's cheapest pint

Shots! TV and Blackpool Gazette went to find the best bargains for a cheap day out on Blackpool Promenade.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 12th Mar 2024, 15:32 GMT
Updated 12th Mar 2024, 16:30 GMT
Reporter Lucinda Herbert, visited shops and attractions along Blackpool seafront in search of good deals - and just £50 to spend.

In this 12-minute video feature, the Shots! TV presenter speaks with local traders who offer advice on how to make your money stretch further. Find out how Lucinda got on as she taste tested a £1 burger and also sampled the UK's cheapest pint at The Ardwick.

