Reporter Lucinda Herbert, visited shops and attractions along Blackpool seafront in search of good deals - and just £50 to spend.

In this 12-minute video feature, the Shots! TV presenter speaks with local traders who offer advice on how to make your money stretch further. Find out how Lucinda got on as she taste tested a £1 burger and also sampled the UK's cheapest pint at The Ardwick.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter.

The full video for Blackpool On A Budget is available to watch now on demand at https://www.shotstv.com/watch/vod/52374944

Visit the Seaside Stories playlist for more inspiration for great days out in Blackpool.