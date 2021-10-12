Biggest-ever UK lottery jackpot up for grabs tonight in EuroMillions draw

Photo credit should read SHAUN CURRY/AFP via Getty Images)

The UK’s biggest ever lottery jackpot is up for grabs on Tuesday (12 October) in the EuroMillions draw.

The winning ticket holder will win the maximum amount possible, meaning someone could walk home with an enormous jackpot.

Here’s all you need to know about Tuesday’s EuroMillions jackpot draw.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How much is the EuroMillions jackpot tonight?

Tuesday’s (12 October) jackpot for the EuroMillions is currently capped at €220m. This works out as £184m.

This means that once it reaches that point it cannot roll over again and add extra prize money.

The Euromillions jackpot cap rises by €10m whenever it is won somewhere in one of the nine playable countries. The cap was most recently raised in February this year.

A single wimmer would find themselves amongst some of the UK’s richest celebrities, including record-breaking singer Adele, whose net worth is £130 million, according to The Sunday Times Rich List.

Camelot's Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at The National Lottery, said: "Tuesday's massive EuroMillions jackpot is an estimated £184 million.

"If one UK winner banks the lot, they would instantly become the UK's biggest ever National Lottery winner. Players are urged to get their tickets early to be in with a chance of winning this fabulous prize.

What time is the draw made?

EuroMillion draws are every Tuesday and Friday at 7:45pm.

You will need to buy your ticket before 7:30pm.

How to play EuroMillions?

To take part in the EuroMillions draw you can do it virtually or in person.

Each five number ticket costs £2.50 per play. You get two lucky star numbers included in the price.

Buyers must choose to play on a Tuesday or Friday - or both - then select the number of weeks you’d like to play.If you select the 5 main numbers plus two lucky stars you will win the jackpot prize. There are cash prizes for having currently selected other combinations of numbers.